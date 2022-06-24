Sindh govt announces 44 new sports schemes

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has announced 44 new sports development schemes that are to be completed by June 2024 with the estimated cost of 2128 million rupees.

According to the provincial government’s Public Sector Development Programme announced in the current budget, five schemes with the estimated cost of 410 million rupees are meant for Karachi only.

The first project is rehabilitation, up-gradation and renovation of different grounds/sports facilities at Union Councils 1 to 19 of District South with the cost of 100 million rupees. Similarly, construction of synthetic football turf at Mauripur Football Stadium will be done with the cost of Rs.80 million.

The construction of a cricket ground and M Sami cricket academy at Al-Falah Ground, Block-H, North Nazimabad will be done at the cost of 70 million rupees.

Similarly, the construction of synthetic football turf ground and Nasir Ismail football academy will be done at Al-Falah Ground Block-H, North Nazimabad with the cost of 70 million rupees.

A synthetic athletic track will be laid at Cadet College Steel Town with the cost of Rs.90 million.

The remaining 39 schemes are meant for other parts of the province including Tharparkar, Badin, Sujawal, Tando M Khan, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Naushehro Feroz, Larkano, Dadu, T A Yaar, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Jamshoro, Sanghar, and Benazir Abad.

The development projects in the said areas include construction of sports grounds, sports complexes, multipurpose grounds, play grounds, indoor halls, mini stadiums, gymkhana, cricket grounds and up-gradation and installation of different facilities.