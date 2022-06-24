Broad at the double before NZ lose Nicholls to freak dismissal

LEEDS: Stuart Broad led England’s attack in the absence of James Anderson before New Zealand lost Henry Nicholls in bizarre fashion on the opening day of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday.

New Zealand were 123 for five at tea, with Broad removing Tom Latham in the first over of the match prior to capturing the key wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

On the stroke of tea, Nicholls, who struggled to 19 off 99 balls, drove powerfully at left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

The ball deflected off non-striker Daryl Mitchell’s bat and then looped gently to Alex Lees at mid-off for an unlucky dismissal.

Mitchell was 25 not out, having already scored two hundreds in a three-match series where England have an unassailable 2-0 lead.

He might have been out for eight, however, but England decided against reviewing Matthew Potts’ rejected lbw appeal.

Replays indicated that by failing to challenge umpire Marais Erasmus’s original decision, England had missed the chance to reduce New Zealand to 97 for five.

England lost the toss under blue skies and on a seemingly good batting pitch.

The hosts were looking to make it three wins out of three under their new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and Test coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand skipper.

They were without Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, because of an ankle injury.

But Anderson’s longtime new-ball partner Broad made up for his absence by removing Tom Latham for a sixth-ball duck after he edged a delivery straight to Joe Root at first slip.

Will Young and Williamson, back in action after missing the second Test in Nottingham with a bout of coronavirus, repaired some of the early damage after coming together at none for one.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand 1st Innings

Latham c Root b Broad 0

Young lbw b Leach 20

Williamson(c) c †Foakes b Broad 31

Conway b Overton 26

Nicholls c Lees b Leach 19

Mitchell notout 62

Blundell †notout 37

Extras: (lb 2) 2

Total: 77.6 Ov (RR: 2.52) 197/5

Yet to bat: Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Fall: 1-0, 0.6 ov, 2-35, 12.1 ov, 3-62, 22.6 ov, 4-83, 34.3 ov, 5-123, 55.2 ov

Bowling: Stuart Broad 14-5-36-2, Matthew Potts 16-6-22-0, Jamie Overton 14-1-35-1, Jack Leach 27-6-72-2, Joe Root 7-0-30-0

England Team: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes †, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough