NdcTech showcased at global event

KARACHI: IT company NdcTech exhibited its offerings as a silver sponsor at Temenos Community Forum 2022, a banking technology event held at London, UK, a statement said on Thursday.

The event highlighted connectivity and innovation for banks, fintechs, and service providers, where recent trends and evolving business models in banking were discussed. It brought together banking professionals from across the global, and provide an opportunity to IT service providers and fintechs to showcase their offerings, NdcTech said.

Banks showed interest in the offerings, innovations, and product demonstrations of NdcTech, proving capabilities of Pakistan’s IT sector.

Banking as a service, software as a service, banking as a platform, embedded finance, and cloud banking were few of key themes discussed in the event.