Gold plunges as rupee recovers

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market fell by Rs4,600 per tola on Thursday, as the local currency showed some recovery against US dollar.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs140,700 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs3,943 to Rs120,628.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,831 per ounce. Silver rates stood same at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,337.44. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs5,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.