Price of 20kg flour bag reaches Rs1,700 in KP

PESHAWAR: The flour from mills in Punjab is being sold at the highest ever rate in the local market after the supply has been restricted while the demand is still high. The majority of the people in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prefer flour from Punjab instead of the local mills.

The government is providing local flour at subsidized rates at different shops. However, the demand for the flour transported from Punjab is still up. "A 20-kilogram bag of flour from mills in Punjab is being sold from Rs 1,650 to Rs 1,700. This is the highest ever rate of the 20 KG bag," Ghazanfar Ali, the president of the flour dealers and traders association of the rural Peshawar, told The News.

He added there are restrictions by the authorities in Punjab and not every vehicle carrying flour is allowed to enter KP. "This happens mostly when the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz comes into power. The people of the province also faced the same in their previous governments," he believed.