PLRA to introduce effective complaint management system

LAHORE:Punjab Land Record Authority has decided to introduce an active system for registration and immediate redress of complainants’ grievances.

Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Director General Muhammad Ali while taking notice of the complex and slow system of registration and redress of customer complaints, has decided to introduce an efficient and effective Complaint Management System.

According to the PLRA spokesperson, in consideration of the modern techniques, easy access and public convenience, the facility of registering complaints through WhatsApp is being launched. The PLRA DG has directed the staff to deal with all pending cases regarding issuance of fardaat and attestation of mutations and to ensure complete and transparent collection of government dues. He said that undue delay in delivery of services to the people, negligence of staff and wrongdoing would not be tolerated under any circumstances. While all possible facilities will be provided to the general public at the centres. SHL Nursing College result: The result of the final year examination of Nursing College Services Hospital remained 100 percent in the Punjab Nursing Board.

Acting Principal College of Nursing, SIMS/Services Hospital, Asma Taj said that it was the duty of the women who have passed the final year Nursing examination to maintain the same spirit and work hard with professional dedication to serve the suffering humanity in the field as well. He urged the nursing students to continue their efforts for higher education in nursing and give priority to specialisation in various fields which is a need of today's medical world. Chinese envoy visits PU: Chinese Deputy Consul General Kawki called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar at his office on Wednesday. Deans of various faculties, Director Regional Integration Centre Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali and others were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Chinese Deputy Consul General Kawki said that he was grateful to Punjab University for providing best facilities to Chinese students. He said that the working on research projects in various fields underway in collaboration with Punjab University and there was a need to explore more opportunities of mutual cooperation in this regard.

He said that the relations between PU and Chinese universities would be enhanced further. He said that before COVID-19, 40 percent of international scholarships were given to Pakistani students and now the Pakistani students are again joining universities in China after the decrease of COVID-19 virus.

Vice Chancellor Dr Saleem said that China and Pakistan would play a role in promotion of bilateral relations in the fields of education, trade, economy, culture etc. Bike makers asked to improve lock quality: Lahore Police has urged bike manufacturers to improve the quality of lock to help check bike theft.

DIG Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhry in a letter said that over 100 bikes on daily basis average were lifted from the provincial capital. Poor quality of safety lock in the bikes was the main reason behind theft incidents. He urged in the letter to the manufacturers to improve the quality of lock. He also requested the citizens also play a role in setting up better safety locks in their bikes.