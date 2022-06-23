PMLN leader sees PTI defeat in next polls

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Arbab Khizer Hayat on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would face a crushing defeat in the next general election.

Talking to reporters here, he said the PTI leaders could no longer deceive the nation by telling lies. “The PTI will suffer annihilation at the next polls,” he believed.

He said the people were fed up with PTI as it had failed to deliver and instead pushed the country towards bankruptcy due to its flawed economic policies. Khizer Hayat said the opposition removed former prime minister Imran Khan through a democratic process but he concocted the regime change theory for face-saving.

The PTI lacked the ability to revive the economy, he said, adding the ill-conceived policies of the previous federal government created problems for the have-nots.