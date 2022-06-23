Tough times

Senior citizens who have retired from institutions that do not provide pension facilities, and are only dependent on the meagre amount of Rs8,500 received from the EOBI are badly affected by the sudden rise of petrol and other commodity prices. Many letter-writers have highlighted the plight of EOBI pensioners, but it seems that all our pleas fall on deaf ears. The reason for this indifference is clear; the government knows that these people can only protest through peaceful means because at this age they cannot come on roads and face teargas.

The hopes of thousands of EOBI pensioners rest on the incumbent government, which should take steps to resolve this issue and enable these people to survive these hard times.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi