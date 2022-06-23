Policy of revenge

Some old video clips from 2019 are doing the rounds where renowned economist Dr Ashfaq Hassan can be seen expressing that former FM Ishaq Dar laid down ‘financial landmines’ by parking money and deficits in different buckets and concealing it for the next government to stumble upon them and get in trouble while dealing with them. Today, many economists believe that upon sensing its premature departure, the PTI government did the same and laid down ‘financial landmines’, including the freezing of petrol prices. This subsidy had to be lifted by the current government which then faced, and is still facing, the wrath of the people.
It is disappointing to see that in an attempt to hurt the next government, our leaders do not consider that their ‘tactics’ will increase the hardships of ordinary people. Regime change through votes happens everywhere in the world. This is the essence of democracy. The decency to uphold national interests to ensure people’s wellbeing should be the top priority of every leadership coming to power – or leaving the power corridors. The purpose of being in government should be to serve people, not hurt them by adopting unsustainable policies.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
This is to draw the attention of the government to the sudden hike in prices of essential commodities in the market....
Has Pakistan’s economy entered recession? The rupee is constantly losing its value, and it seems that the next few...
Senior citizens who have retired from institutions that do not provide pension facilities, and are only dependent on...
This refers to the letter ‘Covid reminder’ by Sattar Samad. The Covid-19 positivity ratio is gradually...
Petrol prices have reached an all-time high of Rs234 per litre. This hike has a direct effect on production costs of...
Pakistan’s finance minister has said that empty plots of land where possession can be taken from the housing...
Comments