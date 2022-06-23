Rain showers

Rawalpindi recently witnessed its first rain spell of the pre-monsoon season. The city’s residents, however, couldn’t be more stressed out. After an hour of the rain, rainwater stopped flowing into sewers and drains in different parts of the city, and it became difficult for the residents to move in and out of their residential areas. It also became impossible for people to walk in foot-deep sewer water and to carry out routine activities like going to college or university and work. Stagnant water on various roads and streets made it difficult for people to walk around.

This situation is not new, and it happens every time the city witnesses rainfall. It is time the Punjab government came up with a permanent solution for this issue. The municipal department must clean the city’s sewers before the monsoon season starts.

Rafia Iqbal

Rawalpindi