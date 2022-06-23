Muslims living in the West have to deal with everyday Islamophobia. Muslim women, especially those who wear headscarves, face high levels of discriminatory behaviour in the field of employment and are victims of hate crime.

After the 9/11 attacks, the spread of Islamophobia became quite fast. Pakistan must make efforts to let the world know that our religion promotes peace and harmony. It should compel Western countries to take notice of hate crimes against Muslims living there.

Rameez Naseem

Karachi