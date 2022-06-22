OPDs, wards remain closed as PIMS goes on full-fledged strike

Islamabad : The Out-Patient Departments and wards of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) remained closed all day on Tuesday as a reaction to the government’s attempt to place the hospital under the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU)-a measure totally unacceptable to them.

As the protest gains momentum, the protestors are all set to announce closure of operation theatres as well, regardless of the implications of their act on patients. The protestors gathered outside the Administration Block, where fiery anti-government speeches were made and slogans raised against the reintroduction of a legislation that was resisted tooth and nail during the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party, which also placed PIMS under SZABMU.

“We want the earlier status of PIMS, as enshrined in the 2018 Act, to be restored. PIMS and SZABMU are separate entities and should remain so. We refuse to work under SZABMU,” the protestors unanimously demanded. They rejected the privatization of PIMS under a new garb and urged the Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, who had extended strong assurances of standing by the medical community, to fulfil his promise.

“Only today, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has submitted to the Senate, the proposed amendments in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Bill 2022 passed by the National Assembly after repeal of the Federal Medical teaching Institutions Act 2013 introduced by the previous government. We urge Chairman Senate to pass the bill without further delay,” demanded Dr. Asfandyar Khan, Chairman of the Young Consultants Association of Pakistan.

“Out of the frying pan and into the fire” best describes the status of PIMS employees, who spend a better part of the year holding protests against each successive government’s attempts to reform the capital’s largest public sector hospital.