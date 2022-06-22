‘Safety of commuters to be ensured at motorway’

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood has said that all the possible measures should be taken for the protection of life and property of passengers on Hakla-D I Khan Motorway.
He said this while presiding over a high level meeting held in the Ministry of Communications today in which issues related to accumulation of rain water and traffic congestion on Hakla-D I Khan Motorway were reviewed, said a press release.
Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, and senior officials of the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood was informed that as soon as water accumulation was reported on the motorway, immediate action was taken for its drainage to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
