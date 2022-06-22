Govt to invite Chiniot iron mining bidding next year

ISLAMABAD: The government will invite international competitive bidding next year for installing a state-of-the-art steel mills complex and mining of quality iron ore, raw copper, graphite and gold from Earth’s crust in Punjab province.

German, Chinese and Turkiye companies have issued the feasibility report of high-grade iron — 60 to 80 per cent — presence in Chiniot after drilling down to 800 meters. A Swiss laboratory has also tested the samples.

According to the feasibility report, Chiniot and its suburbs, 10-15 square kilometer area, have 250 million tonnesof high-grade iron. Large and experienced multinational companies from Germany, Korea, China and Turkiye have shown interest in mining and installing the mills. The steel mills will be as big as Pakistan Steel Mills in Karachi with production of a million tonnes a year.

According to the report, the German, Chinese and Turkiye companies had drilled down to 8.4 kilometers to discover the metals presence under the aegis of Punjab Mineral Company. As per report – after including all expenditure -- the iron will cost 25 to 30 per cent less than international prices. The deposits will not exhaust even after 50 years of mining.

Another report by German experts and geologists is expected in December this year. The iron will be extracted from the ore through Corex Process — a more environmentally friendly alternative to the blast furnace. The Punjab Mineral Company was established in 2011-12 by the-then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Renowned industrialist Mian Mansha was its first chairman.