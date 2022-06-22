Capital’s resource allocation plan okayed

Islamabad: Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has approved a resource allocation plan to coordinate flood emergency response in the on-going pre-monsoon rain spell.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was made convener of the District Disaster Management Committee which would coordinate over all efforts, said its spokesman on Tuesday. Talking to APP, he said the city administration had decided to carry out mapping of nallahs and resources. The survey of Pakistan’s data would be utilized for the purpose.

Moreover, the chairman had directed Member Engineering CDA to ensure round the clock provision of machinery, especially for the vulnerable areas, where monitoring camps with human resources would be set up, immediately.