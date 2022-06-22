NIH issues pre-Eid advisory on Congo Fever

Islamabad: The Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division (FEDSD) of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Tuesday issued an advisory on the prevention and control of Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). The objective is to sensitize human and animal healthcare authorities to further strengthen and improve their respective level of preparedness ahead of Eid-ul-Azha — a time when animal handling is at its peak.

In the wake of high disease transmission and risk due to anticipated increased human-animal interaction during Eid, it is imperative to be vigilant about the situation and take necessary steps to interrupt CCHF transmission, the advisory states.

CCHF is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus (Nairovirus) of the Bunyaviridae family. Numerous wild and domestic animals such as cattle, goats, sheep and hares are carriers of this virus. The CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter. Transmission to humans occurs through contact with infected ticks or animal blood. CCHF can be transmitted from one infected person to another person by contact with infectious blood, secretions, or body fluids.

Although Balochistan remains the most affected province, cases are reported from most geographical regions of the country every year. In 2021, Balochistan reported 19 suspected cases, of which 14 were positive, and five deaths. During 2022 till date, four confirmed cases have been reported (2 each from Punjab and Sindh).

No vaccine is currently available for humans; as such, the only way to reduce infection is to raise public awareness. The advisory recommends wearing of protective clothing (long sleeves, long trousers) and light-coloured clothes to allow easy detection of ticks on clothes. “Regularly examine your clothing and skin for ticks; if found, remove them safely. Use approved insect repellent on the skin. Insect repellents are the most effective in warding off ticks in human populations. Avoid visiting areas where ticks are abundant and seasons when they are most active,” the advisory states. The advisory is also available at the NIH website (www.nih.org.pk)