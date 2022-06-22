Sherry wants timely measures to deal with monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD: Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman has directed officials of the National and Provincial Disaster Management Departments to adopt a coordinated strategy, including all preemptive precautionary measures, to deal with possible disastrous impacts of monsoon rains.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she said Pakistan would experience monsoon rains until at least August 2022 and the rainfall was expected to be above normal in Punjab and Sindh. She said the early onset of monsoon after a debilitating heatwave across South Asia had already wreaked havoc on parts of India and Bangladesh.

“All forecasts say that there will be an overall tendency for above normal rains in the country during the forecast period,” she said, adding that the above normal rainfall was most likely along the foothills of the Himalayas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and central Punjab, but, at the same time, there was a high possibility of riverine floods in major rivers and streams.

Federal Climate Change Minister Senator Sherry Rehman warned that there was a threat of urban flooding in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Islamabad. “All the agencies concerned are requested to take timely measures,” she said.