Former cricket captain Zaheer Abbas shifted to ICU in London hospital

LONDON: Former Pakistani cricket captain Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the English capital, his family sources told Geo News Tuesday. Abbas was taken to the hospital three days ago after which he had to be given put on oxygen support. The family of the cricketer has requested his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.
According to sources, Abbas had contracted COVID-19 while staying in Dubai on his way to London.After reaching London, he complained of kidney pain and was diagnosed with pneumonia. “He is currently on dialysis and the doctors have advised him to refrain from meeting people,” the sources added.
HARIPUR: Three persons were killed and two others injured in different parts of the district, police said here on...
BATKHELA: A woman and a man were killed in an apparent honour-related incident in the Kam Agrah area in Malakand...
PESHAWAR: The KP government representatives offered Saudi businessmen to benefit from investment opportunities in the...
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife department foiled a bid to smuggle Leopard Gecko Lizards to China, an...
Islamabad: Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has approved a...
Islamabad: The Out-Patient Departments and wards of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences remained closed all...
Comments