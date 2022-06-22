Alvi should act only as president, not PTI leader: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the president of the country was intervening in the affairs of Parliament.

“Arif Alvi should shun PTI cap and wear the cap of president,” he said while talking to mediapersons here after his appearance in Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday. He said that he appeared in the court in NAB case for second time, adding that allegations were leveled in the cases but nothing has been proved. “It is requested to the president to “call Javed Iqbal ( ex Chairman NAB) and ask him what progress was made in the cases during the four years. PTI remained in power for four years but no case was proved or decided.” “As long as NAB is there the country cannot run,” he reiterated. If any security threat is there to Imran Khan the government will deal with it, he remarked. “Such thoughts are coming to Imran Khan after his ouster from government,” he added.