Abid Sher Ali blames Imran for economic chaos

MULTAN: PMLN senior leader Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday said free media has a key role in domestic politics, democracy and human rights, but Imran Khan imposed restrictions on media. “Imran Khan’s rule would be remembered as the rule of fascist Hitler as he damaged democratic system and national economy.”

Addressing ‘Meet the Press’ function at Multan press club, he said Imran had inked a pact with IMF to abolish subsidy on petrol, and this agreement crippled the country’s economy while PTI’s ministers were responsible for rising prices of life-saving drugs.

Abid said the PMLN government seriously realizes people’s plight but the Shehbaz-led cabinet is not responsible for the present situation. “There was no life threat to Imran and the security provided to him should be withdrawn,” he added.

Abid said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, PP-217 candidate Zain Qureshi, has his own offshore set-up in London, and alleged that Imran Khan’s ministers in KPK have set on fire billion tsunami trees to conceal massive embezzlement.Abid hoped the present crisis would end in the next couple of weeks. He asked the FIA to arrest the ‘corruption queen’ Farrah Gogi and bring her back to Pakistan.