Railways ex-employee attempts suicide over non-payment of GP fund

LAHORE: A retired employee of railways attempted suicide by jumping off second floor of railway headquarters over non-payment of GP fund.

He was shifted to hospital in critical condition. The victim identified as Robin had his GP fund pending for six months after retirement and had been visiting different offices in this regard. However, a railways spokesperson denied that Robin had attempted suicide. He said Robin fell down due to bad health and feeling dizziness. He said the CEO Railways Farrukh Taimur visited the hospital and met Robin’s son, and assured best possible treatment. He said Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq rang MS Services Hospital and instructed for every possible treatment. The minister constituted a committee to present him the report of the incident.