PBF keenly waiting for Turkiye's response

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is keenly waiting for the Turkish Boxing Federation's final nod regarding its pugilists training in Istanbul ahead of the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

“We had a word with Turkish Boxing Federation's Executive Director and he told us that in a couple of days the picture regarding our Turkey visit for training would become clear,” PBF secretary Col (retd) Nasir Tung told 'The News' on Tuesday.

“Turkey's national team is featuring in an international event. We told them to arrange sparring of our boxers with their second string, if the first string is not available, and hopefully we will get some positive response from them in the next couple of days,” Nasir told “The News”.

“If we get a positive response we will immediately send our boxers as we are ready for the tour and from there we will then proceed to Birmingham,” Nasir said.

As many as five boxers and two officials will be part of Pakistan's boxing squad for the Commonwealth Games.

The boxers are Zohaib Rasheed, Nazeerullah, Suleman Baloch, Ilyas Hussain and Mehreen Baloch.

Karachi-born Zohaib, who belongs to Navy, a few months ago won bronze in the Asian Under-22 Championship in Tashkent.

Former Olympian Arshad Hussain and Asghar Baloch will accompany the squad as coach and manager, respectively.

Currently the squad is undergoing training at the Army Sports Complex in Rawalpindi.

“It will be an added advantage if our fighters get training opportunities in Turkey,” Nasir said.

“If we get a few days sparring with the Turkish boxers it will instill a lot of confidence in our fighters before the quadrennial event in Birmingham,” he said.

“If the foreign tour could not be managed then we would depend on the domestic training which is also very good. You know Army's new talent is giving tough time to the Birmingham-bound fighters,” Nasir said.

“Training in Pindi is going very well. The coach is focusing on speed work, conditioning and strength and hopefully a fighting lot will be prepared for the quadrennial event,” he said.

All the fighters will be making their Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

Pakistan coach Arshad Hussain told 'The News' from Pindi on Tuesday that it would help the fighters a lot if they got around three weeks training in Turkey. “It will be a huge boost to our preparations if we get 20 to 25 days sparring in Turkey,” he told this correspondent.

“Barring Suleman the boxers are young and the tour, if made possible, will help them gain experience ahead of the major event in England,” Arshad said.

“They are young and look confident. Today their sparring was great and it has produced high hopes,” he said.

“If Turkey's tour is managed then it will help us a lot as there is a difference of skills level between our fighters and Turkish boxers,” Arshad said.

Pakistan last won a medal in boxing in the Commonwealth Games when the now professional fighter Mohammad Waseem snared silver in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014.

After featuring in the Commonwealth Games, national pugilists will return home directly from Birmingham as boxing is not part of the Islamic Games, pencilled in for August 8-19 in Konya, Turkey.