KP govt decides to dissolve Bannu hospital BoG

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to dissolve the Board of Governors (BoG) of Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital Bannu following allegations of funds embezzlement.

The provincial Health Department has ordered an inquiry into allegations of misuse of funds and financial mismanagement in the hospital.

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) had initially raised the issue and shared ‘documentary proofs’ with journalists, elected representatives and government officials and on social media. This prompted the government to dissolve the BoG.

Special Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jamil held meetings with stakeholders during his visit to the hospital and submitted a report to Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra.

Initially, the government, particularly Taimur Jhagra, backed the board members and some of their decisions were taken for improving the patient care. The decisions included initiating the long-delayed Institutional-Based Private Practice (IBP) of the doctors and biometric attendance system.

However, Taimur Jhagra withdrew his support and decided to investigate the matter after the allegations of funds embezzlement surfaced. According to sources, Taimur Jhagra reportedly asked the board members to resign before the government could fire them.

“The health minister has made it clear that he would not tolerate financial mismanagement or corruption in his department and, therefore, decided to replace the entire board,” a government official privy to the issues in the Medical Teaching Institution of Bannu, told The News.

Pleading anonymity, he said the government had decided to constitute a new board. This is the second time the government has to replace the BoG of the hospital in Bannu.

According to officials of the Health Department, Bannu and Nowshera were the most problematic of all the MTIs where ‘funds were wasted and patient care did not improve’.

It is generally believed that both the hospitals are suffering from political interference.

In Nowshera, the government constituted a BoG headed by former Dean Khyber Medical College Prof Dr Nurul Iman, but some elements with vested interests exerted pressure on the government to dissolve the board.

When reached, Dr Farooq Jamil told The News that the board members in Bannu had resigned from their positions. He said an inquiry committee had been constituted to investigate the allegations of mismanagement and embezzlement of funds. He said the government wasn’t pleased with the board members for their weak control over financial matters of the teaching hospital.

According to other officials, the government, particularly the health minister, was unable to defend the board members when allegations of financial mismanagement were made against the hospital’s administration. The YDA and some other doctors raised the issue when three blank cheques of the hospital’s account for the month of October and November 2021 dully signed by the director finance were given to the secretary BoG. The director finance then wrote a letter to the secretary BoG and explained how a huge amount of money was withdrawn from the bank account.

The copies of the letter and bank cheques are available with The News.

In his letter to secretary BoG, the director finance explained that amounts of Rs4,142,000, Rs2,000,000, and Rs10,00,000, were withdrawn from the hospital bank account.

“This state of affairs is not justified and has shattered our trust which may put all of us in trouble in future. It is, therefore, requested to share the payments of these cheques with both of us on priority and regularise the payments immediately in the larger interest of all concerned,” the director finance has explained in his letter to the secretary BoG.

Dr Farooq Jamil said they were told by the secretary BoG during the initial investigation that they had withdrawn the amount for some purchases during the corona pandemic and some of the amount was deposited in the same bank account afterwards. “We told them that there was a proper way of procurement but since I explained to them that these were the preliminary investigations, therefore, I am unable to share the details now. I will be able to give you the details after the inquiry,” the special secretary said.