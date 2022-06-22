Iqra University students visit Helping Hands Institute

MANSEHRA: The students of Iqra University Islamabad visited the Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences here on Tuesday.

Principal Dr. Karamatullah and Director Operations Dr. Bahadur Shah briefed the visiting students about the various sections and services being rendered by the Institute since its inception in 2006.

“The Helping Hand has established its rehabilitation centre following the 2005 devastating earthquake for the affected families,” Dr Keramtullah said.

He added that such study visits provide learning opportunities to students.

Dr Shah also expressed his views on the occasion and welcomed beating students of Iqra University Islamabad to HHIRS.

He spoke about the structure of the project and its support in enhancing rehabilitation services in Pakistan. He also highlighted HHIRST’s work over the past 16 years and shared activities planned for next year.

The guest students visited various departments of HHIRS and appreciated the services rendered by the institution. Later, an interactive session was also held between the Country Director Muhammad Suleiman Mansoori, Dr. Bahadur Shah HHIRST, Dr. Karamatullah and the members of the visiting faculty.