8pc increase in education budget demanded

HARIPUR: To bring the education system on a par with international standards and achieve the target of maximum literacy rate in the country, the government has to increase the budgetary allocations for the education sector by at least 7 percent, said Prof Dr Altaf Hussain Langriyal, central president of Tanzeem-e- Asatiza Pakistan on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the education system in Pakistan had remained neglected in the past and the meager allocation for a sector, which was supposed to produce professionals and experts in different fields, was a case in point of priorities of the successive governments.

He said that prosperity of the country was directly linked to the intellectual development and guidance of teachers and students. He also termed the downfall of the education system to the deviation from the Quranic teachings and guidance.