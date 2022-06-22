Pasban members protest galloping price-hike

PESHAWAR: The Pasban organization, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa members staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday against the increasing price-hike, electricity and gas loadshedding in the province.

Led by provincial its president, Ajab Khan Jadoon, the protestors carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the government and in favour of their demands.

The speakers said the galloping price-hike and non-availability of electricity and gas had made life miserable for the people. They came down hard on the government, saying the rulers had failed to solve problems. The speakers said the government had increased the prices of petroleum products and created problems for the people. The Pasban leaders urged the government to take practical steps to overcome the price-hike.

They called for severing diplomatic relations with India in protest against the insulting remarks made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

The speakers said the rulers were following the International Monetary Fund’s dictates, adding that the economic and foreign policies were not going in the right direction.