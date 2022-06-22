Saudi businessmen offered to invest in KP

PESHAWAR: The KP government representatives offered Saudi businessmen to benefit from investment opportunities in the province.

The Saudi delegation was led by Fahd bin Mohammed al-Bash, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistani Business Council.

The meeting was part of the ongoing efforts to increase the bilateral investment and trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The KP officials presented the prospective opportunities of the Daraban Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for Saudi investment.

It was added that the 3,125 acres Daraban SEZ situated in Dera Ismail Khan offered a unique opportunity for investors in the food processing industry.

The Saudi delegation was apprised that the existing agriculture production base in DI Khan and adjacent areas had the necessary impetus for quality production and value addition in fruit, vegetable, dairy and meat products.

The Chashma Right Bank Canal and Tank Zam Dam will augment land cultivation and agriculture production in the region.

To be established at a cost of Rs7.8 billion, the Daraban SEZ would generate 40,000 direct and 120,000 indirect employment opportunities once it is colonized.

While appreciating the efforts of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for economic and regulatory reforms for ease of doing business in the province, the head of the Saudi delegation Fahd al-Bash said that the Saudi businessmen were keen to explore investment opportunities in the food processing and minerals extraction sectors in Pakistan.