Woman, man found dead

BATKHELA: A woman and a man were killed in an apparent honour-related incident in the Kam Agrah area in Malakand district on Tuesday.

One Bacha Gul told police that the family of his son, Jaffar Khan, resided in a separate house.

He said since his son was a soldier and was away on duty, he used to deliver milk at his house after fajr prayers.

On Tuesday, he said, he found the body of his daughter-in-law and a youth, Waqar, when he reached there to deliver the milk.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the postmortem and the case was registered against unidentified killers.