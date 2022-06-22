Woman, man found dead

BATKHELA: A woman and a man were killed in an apparent honour-related incident in the Kam Agrah area in Malakand district on Tuesday.
One Bacha Gul told police that the family of his son, Jaffar Khan, resided in a separate house.
He said since his son was a soldier and was away on duty, he used to deliver milk at his house after fajr prayers.
On Tuesday, he said, he found the body of his daughter-in-law and a youth, Waqar, when he reached there to deliver the milk.
The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the postmortem and the case was registered against unidentified killers.
