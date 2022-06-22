UK hit by biggest rail strike in over 30 years

LONDON: Travel across British railway stations ground to a halt on Tuesday as widespread strike action billed as the biggest in more than three decades plunged commuters into chaos and persuaded many to stay at home.

The RMT rail union argues the strikes are necessary as wages have failed to keep pace with UK inflation, which has hit a 40-year high and is on course to keep rising. Last-ditch talks to avert the work stoppage broke down Monday, prompting more than 50,000 RMT members to walk out.

But negotiations will resume Wednesday, the RMT announced. Network Rail, which looks after the country’s rail tracks, told AFP discussions would begin at 10:00 am (0900 GMT). Railway and London Underground stations, normally a sea of people for the morning and evening rush hours, were deserted or even locked, with just a skeleton service running on many networks across the country.

Passengers were warned not to travel all week, with two more days of strike action scheduled for Thursday and Saturday playing havoc with schedules. Cab firms reported a surge in demand, while the main roads were packed with buses and cars, with cyclists weaving in between.

Long queues formed at bus stops on the outskirts of London shortly after 6:00 am (0500 GMT), but many gave up as services carried on without stopping, already full. Commuters trying to make their way home faced similar struggles.