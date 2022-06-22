With each passing day, Pakistan’s energy and economic situation is going downwards. The country’s current energy shortfall stands at over 6,000MWs, and estimates show that its circular debt will reach Rs4 trillion by 2025. The main reason behind the energy crisis is that Pakistan uses 60 per cent imported fuel and just 40 per cent local fuel for its energy production and spends around $15 billion on imported fuel. Instead of spending on imported fuel, the government should explore indigenous resources like low BTU gas fields in Ghotki, Thar coal, and renewable energy sources like wind (there are already some wind-based power plants in Jhimpir) as these local resources give greater control on fuel cost. Our government should support indigenization of fuel options in the same manner India and China did; currently, Bangladesh is following this trend.

Usama Ghulam Rasool

Karachi