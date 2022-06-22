Good corruption?

This refers to the news report ‘Corruption not primary reason impeding Pak progress: Ahsan Iqbal’ (June 21). Let us assume that ‘little bit of corruption’ may not impede a country’s progress. But undoubtedly, widespread corruption, which has seeped into all sectors of Pakistan, does impede progress. It seems that in order to facilitate corruption, all major political parties have deliberately turned a blind eye to financial malpractices and destroyed the system of checks and balances. Officials posted at high positions are often affiliated with political parties. While choosing their subordinates, they go with people they can control. The result of this lack of controls is that almost every government department is rife with corrupt practices.

With the entire administration involved in devising get-rich-quick plans, how can there be continuity or consistency in policies or even political instability? With corruption and unending greed of political dynasties being the primary cause of this resulting disorder and political instability, how can we say that corruption does not impede a country’s progress?

S R H Hashmi

Karachi