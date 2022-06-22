The relief is out

The electricity bill for the month of June 2022 has sent shivers down my spine. After the government withdrew the Rs5 per unit relief approved by the former PM, there has been a huge spike in electricity bills, creating more burden for the salaried who belong to the middle-class. The previous relief gave some much-needed relief to people. The government should not discontinue it.

The decision to increase electricity rates on the IMF’s demand has led to more financial difficulties for citizens. Business owners are also worried about their expenses and have no idea how to continue their daily operations without the inevitable lay-offs. The prime minister is requested not to put extra burden on citizens in the name of high electricity prices. There should be some relief for people who are consuming less than 500 units in a month.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi