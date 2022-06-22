It was June 28, 2018 when Pakistan was placed on the grey list of the FATF for the third time after its failure to stop financing against terrorism on its soil. Last week, Pakistan moved a step closer to coming out of the ‘grey list’, with the international watchdog agreeing to an ‘on-site’ visit after certifying that Pakistan has completed most of its targets.
This announcement resulted in a tug of war between the PTI and the PDM, with everyone busy in taking credit for this achievement. This reminded me of a John F Kennedy quote that goes, ‘victory has a thousand fathers’. One thinks that everyone who worked hard to help the country meet the said targets deserves appreciation.
Khushal Khan
Peshawar
