Framework issued for P2P lending

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified regulatory framework for peer-to-peer (P2P) lending to increase access to finance for small businesses, a statement said on Tuesday.

The new framework, introduced under the NBFC Regulations, 2008, sets out eligibility requirements and process of applying to SECP for permission to work as a P2P service provider, the regulator said.

Under the framework, a lending Nonbank financial companies (NBFCs) having a valid license is eligible to apply for permission to act as P2P service provider subject to fulfilling certain requirements.

The requirements include additional equity; demonstrable technological, entrepreneurial and managerial resources; viable business plan; and a robust and secure information technology system, SECP added.

Furthermore, prudential norms under the framework specify limits for loan size, exposure to lenders, maximum investment, maturity period of loans, and eligibility of lenders and borrowers.