Gold sheds Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs147,150 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs86 to Rs126,157.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,833 per ounce.
Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,337.44. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs4,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
BEIJING: Pakistan's export to China crossed $1.605 billion in first five months of 2022, up 5.42 percent year on year,...
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has notified regulatory framework for peer-to-peer lending...
ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with DHA Estate Agents Association on Tuesday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail assured of a...
ISLAMABAD: With around 220 million people and a strategic location at the crossroads of South, Central, and West Asia,...
LAHRE: The government is more worried about adequate availability of food at affordable rates, while other necessities...
KARACHI: JS Bank, one of fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has signed a strategic partnership with Daraz, country’s...
Comments