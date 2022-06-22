Gold sheds Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs147,150 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs86 to Rs126,157.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,833 per ounce.

Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,337.44. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs4,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.