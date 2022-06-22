200 booked over Shah Alam Market clash

LAHORE:A case has been registered against around 200 persons after an armed clash took place between two groups in Shah Alam Market leaving five persons injured, including SHO Mochi Gate and three other police officials. Reportedly, two groups had confronted each other after a brief exchange of arguments in Shah Alam Market on Monday night. As the police responded to the call, few armed men started scuffling with police also. They tortured policemen and also damaged their vehicle. Resultantly, SHO Mochi Gate, his driver, two constables and another person identified as Sohail received injuries. Police registered three cases. In two cases, police became the complainant. The third case was registered on the complaint of the injured persons. The cases were registered under various offences, including intervention in government matters, illegal assembly, illegal weapon, attempt to murder etc. Police said that they were conducting raids to arrest the suspects.