Nine officers transferred

LAHORE:Dr Rashid Mansoor, a Grade 22 officer, has been appointed Member Punjab Public Service Commission for 3 years. Eight other officers were transferred and posted, including Dr M Saleh Tahir, who was appointed as a member of Punjab Public Service Commission.

Arif Umar Aziz was transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner Consolidation Gujranwala. M Omar Farooq was appointed as Deputy Secretary Transport and Khalid Masood Ch was appointed as Member Punjab Public Service Commission. M Irfan Tarar was appointed as Member Punjab Public Service Commission.