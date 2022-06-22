Railways ex-employee attempts suicide over non-payment of GP fund

LAHORE:A retired employee of railways attempted suicide by jumping off second floor of railway headquarters over non-payment of GP fund.

He was shifted to hospital in critical condition. The victim identified as Robin had his GP fund pending for six months after retirement and had been visiting different offices in this regard. However, a railways spokesperson denied that Robin had attempted suicide. He said Robin fell down due to bad health and feeling dizziness. He said the CEO Railways Farrukh Taimur visited the hospital and met Robin’s son, and assured best possible treatment.

He said Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq rang MS Services Hospital and instructed for every possible treatment. The minister constituted a committee to present him the report of the incident.

Minor dies: A three-year-old child died and his parents were injured after a tractor-trolley hit a motorcyclist in Nishter Colony on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the victims were riding a bike and going somewhere. As they reached near Nishter Stop on Ferozepur Road, a tractor-trolley hit the bike. As a result, the victims fell down and received serious injuries. They were shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced the victim Rehan Bilal dead. The injured couple was identified as Rabia Bilal and Bilal Qadir. Reportedly, the legs of Rabia were severely damaged.

ACCIDENTS: Around three people died, whereas 874 were injured in 851 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 484 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.