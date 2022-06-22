Family of child found with dead woman traced

Officials investigating the case of a woman whose body was discovered in Manghopir on Monday have claimed tracing her family, saying that the minor girl found with the body was the victim’s daughter. Police are, however, yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Officials said the woman was identified as Shamshad Bibi, wife of Yasir, adding that she was a mother of two. They said the child found with the body was identified as Fatima. Police said that a SIM card was found near the woman’s body, with the help of which they traced and contacted her family. The deceased had been a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, near the Moti Mahal area, they added.

Officials said they would get the victim’s call detail record to help with the investigation, adding that according to her family’s initial statement to the police, she had left home saying she was going out to run an errand.