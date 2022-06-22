Man held with weapons, explosives

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man with weapons and explosives from the outskirts of Karachi. The suspect was arrested by the Shah Latif police during a routine patrol. They said they found weapons and a kilogramme of explosives on him, but his two companions managed to escape.
Police identified the man as Zameer Hussain Zaidi, saying that they were on routine patrol when they intercepted three suspects on a motorbike.
