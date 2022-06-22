Sharjeel terms ousted premier biggest thief

In response to ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s news conference, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has termed Khan the biggest thief of Pakistan, telling him to explain to the nation why he had taken a stay order from the Supreme Court in the Peshawar bus rapid transit (BRT) project case.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Memon said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s inspection team had submitted a detailed report on the BRT project and found embezzlement of around Rs7 billion. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan should withdraw his stay orders before challenging the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

He appealed to the SC to vacate all stay orders of the PTI and to direct the Federal Investigation Agency and NAB to probe into the Peshawar BRT project, Malam Jabba and Billion Tree Tsunami corruption scandals.

Memon said the PTI’s tactics to prolong the foreign funding case proves the party’s guilt. He also appealed to the SC to rehear the matter of declaring Khan ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’ on merit. He said that 454 forest fires were reported in KP between May 1 and June 10, resulting in 488 acres of the Billion Tree Tsunami being burnt. He accused the PTI leadership of deliberately torching the forests to hide the party’s corruption.

He also said that the biggest NRO by NAB was availed by Khan himself during his tenure by amending the NAB rules so as to save himself and his companions from the sugar, wheat, petrol, LNG and medicine scandals.

He challenged Khan to an open debate on the amendments to the NAB Ordinance during his government, saying that those amendments were made by the then prime minister only to save himself and his followers.

Memon said that if Khan is really an honest leader, he should bring the front woman of Bani Gala, Farah Gogi, to the fore. He said Khan should go die of shame over advocating for and supporting Farah.

He pointed out that Farah’s escape from the country on Khan’s behest has proven their involvement in corruption 100 per cent. He said Khan and his aides will soon be held accountable for selling the watches gifted by friendly countries.