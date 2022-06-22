Unesco chair to be set up at NED University

A Unesco chair titled ‘Sustainable Urban Regions’ will be set up at the NED University of Engineering and Technology (NEDUET).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NEDUET spokesperson stated that it was a prestigious moment for the varsity as it had been allowed to establish the Unesco chair. He added that an agreement was signed in this regard on June 16 at the Unesco headquarters in Paris at a ceremony witnessed by NEDUET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi.

The university has nominated one renowned architect and planner Prof Dr Noman Ahmed as the chairperson. The chair will work in collaboration with local private and public universities, international universities, public and private sector organisations and industries to achieve the eleventh goal of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’, and its allied SDGs. The chair would hold workshops, conferences, dialogues and capacity development programmes to train students, faculty members and professionals to achieve the SDG.