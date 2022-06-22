Murad directs police to ensure violence-free LG polls

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday ordered the police to exercise zero tolerance while maintaining law & order during the local government elections in 14 districts of the province on June 26.

During a meeting he chaired at the CM House to review the law & order situation and the arrangements for the LG polls, Shah directed the home department to impose Section 144 against the display of arms, and told the police to deploy a Quick Response Force (QRF) in case of any emergency.

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told the CM that 26,545 police officials will be deployed at the polling stations — 9,925 at the most sensitive ones, 10,344 at the sensitive ones and 6,276 at the normal ones — along with 10,644 QRF personnel, bringing the number of total deployment to 37,189.

After the meeting, Memon ordered his subordinates to strictly implement Section 144 for the next 60 days. All DIGs and SSPs are to enforce the implementation of Section 144 and the registration of complaints over violations. SHOs are authorised to register written complaints under Section 188.

A notification issued by the home department states that considering the LG polls on June 26, Eidul Azha and the NA-245 by-election on July 24, the police chief has recommended invoking Section 144 as a preventive measure to discourage the display of arms.

In view of the apprehension that disgruntled groups and elements may try to disrupt law & order, the government has deemed it expedient to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident.

Therefore, the government has imposed a ban on the display of arms throughout the province for 60 days with immediate effect, with the SHOs authorised to register written complaints over violations.