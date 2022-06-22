SHO, four cops suspended over kidnapping for ransom

The station house officer (SHO) of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station was suspended on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in kidnapping of a minor boy for ransom.

The SHO was also demoted besides suspension. Four other cops of the same police station were also suspended and given the punishment of quarter guard. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against all of them.

SHO Iftikhar Arain was suspended and demoted by Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho. He has been ordered to report to the police headquarters’ black company, where cops with tainted record are placed.

According to findings of the initial inquiry, the four subordinates of the SHO had kidnapped a minor boy on orders of a man, Amir Shah, the SHO’s accomplice. The cops also demanded ransom against the boy’s release.

Separately, police have registered a kidnapping case of an 11-year-old boy, Momin, who went missing under mysterious circumstances about 12 days ago in Lines Area. The case was registered at the Brigade police station.

The parents of the missing boy accused the police of not taking the case seriously and appealed to the higher authorities to take action for the immediate recovery of the boy. Meanwhile, a suspected criminal was killed in the Nagan Chowrangi area by a police squad deployed for the security of a judge.

Police said the incident took place when two suspects riding a motorcycle were robbing a man when they saw the police squad and opened fire on them in an attempt to flee under the cover of fire.

In retaliation, the cops fired back, killing one of the suspects. The other suspect, however, managed to escape. The killed suspect was identified as Haq Nawaz. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Surjani Town clash

A young man was shot dead and three others injured during a clash between two groups in Surjani Town. Two groups clashed over a disputed plot in Dil Murad Goth within the Surjani Town police’s jurisdiction. As a result of the clash, a youth, Akran, 22, son of Jumma, was killed and three others injured.

The casualties were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the two groups had a dispute over a plot. Initially, they had a bitter exchange words, following which they attacked each other with rods. Police added that some of the attackers also used arms, resulting in the death. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Firing incidents

Five more people were wounded in various firing incidents in the city on Tuesday. Separately, a 27-year-old man, Umer, son of Pir Buksh, was wounded in a firing incident in Gadap Town. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the incident took place over a personal enmity.

In another firing incident, Muzaffar Ali was injured during a clash in Mianwali Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A private company’s security guard, Qasim Hussain, was injured after he accidentally discharged his gun in Surjani Town. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A 35-year-old man, Atif Siddiqui, was shot and wounded for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Model Colony area. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. In another firing incident, a seven-year-old boy, Khan Gul, was injured after being hit by a stray bullet in Orangi Town. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.