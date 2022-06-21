Corona cases rise in country

Corona cases rise in the country. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases in Karachi and Hyderabad, once again, crossed 10% amid a steady increase in cases across the country, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed on Monday.

According to the stats, 171 new infections were detected after 11,212 coronavirus diagnostic tests performed across the country, which placed Pakistan's positivity ratio at 1.53% and the overall case count at 1,532,153. Moreover, at least 57 patients with infectious diseases have been shifted into the critical care unit during the last 24 hours, reported Geo News.

According to the NIH stats, Pakistan's active case count reached 3,369. The case count has increased across the country, particularly in Hyderabad where the positivity ratio reached 16.67%. As per the stats, the positivity ratio in different cities is as follows: Positivity ratio in Karachi is 10.08%, 16.67% in Hyderabad, Mir Pur Azad Kashmir 5.26%, Islamabad 2.07%, Mardan 3.39%, Abbottabad 1.2% and Lahore 1%.

Meanwhile, national health officials have confirmed emergence of a new coronavirus sub-variant B.4, B.5 in the country, reported a local media outlet on Monday. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) sources the cases of B.4, B.5, a sub-varianat Omicron strain of coronavirus, are continuously being reported. The new variant rapidly spread but has not been more lethal, sources said.



NIH sources have informed that all Covid-19 vaccines are effective against COVID-19 sub-variant B.4, B.5. The cases of new sub-variant of coronavirus are being reported from different cities in Pakistan.

However, no Covid-19-related death was reported during the past 24 hours. The overall death toll count stands at 30,383, it added. International experts had recently warned that a new strain of Omicron is threatening a new wave of rampant flu and other respiratory

diseases. The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant, was identified in April by South African labs.