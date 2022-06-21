Ashiana, Sugar mills references: Shehbaz given permanent exemption from personal appearance

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills references.

He appeared before the court amid tight security. An application was also submitted before the court by the counsel for Hamza Shehbaz seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance.

After this, the court heard the arguments regarding another application pending before it regarding permanent exemption of PM Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in the case. The counsel argued before the court that another court had already granted his client permanent exemption from personal appearance in another case.

The counsel claimed that the premier never misused the relief of exemption. He implored the court to grant permanent exemption to the PM and appoint a pleader. The counsel argued that by God’s grace, Shehbaz Sharif had become the prime minister and he had national responsibilities. Despite, premier’s responsibilities he consistently appeared before courts, the counsel established his argument.

However, the bureau’s prosecutor argued that there had been no progress in the case for the last six months. The prosecutor argued that if the court grants permanent exemption to the accused at this stage, it would affect the trial.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif took to the rostrum and handed over a booklet to the judge on development works carried out by him. The NAB prosecutor complained to the judge that he did not have the booklet. On it, the judge gave the booklet to him and asked him to study it.

Shehbaz Sharif, while standing at rostrum, assured the court that he would appear before the court whenever he would be summoned. He said he had never missed a court proceeding without a reason. Shehbaz said that he was now holding a national office and fulfilling a national responsibility. He said he was holding meetings regarding Gwadar development, budget and the IMF. “I would have never submitted an application for exemption, but now I am dealing with national issues,” Shehbaz added. He said that he did not own Ramzan Sugar Mills, saying that local MPA submitted the request for a drain and later that was approved by the provincial cabinet. “If I have to build a drain for my children, I would have done it 20 years ago.”

The judge, after hearing Shehbaz’s speech, observed that premier’s statements were drifting towards politics while the court had to remain within the law's ambit. Meanwhile, co-accused former director-general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema also appeared before the court.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted permanent exemption to Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance, and one-time exemption to Hamza Shehbaz. As per case details, On Feb 18, National Accountability Bureau filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, alleging the former chief minister Punjab misused his authority and got constructed a 10-km sludge carrier in district Chiniot to facilitate Ramzan Sugar Mills, owned by his sons. The bureau alleged that the step inflicted a loss of Rs213 million on the national exchequer.