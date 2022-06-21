KP govt recommends two projects for SEZs

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the proposals of two projects to be recommended to the Federal Board of Investment for the status of Special Economic Zones (SEZ), which include the proposed Daraban Economic Zone and Fatima Cement Limited in Dera Ismail Khan district. After the approval of Federal Board of Investment, these industrial setups would be given the status of SEZs, said an official statement issued here on Monday.
The approval was accorded in the 8th Board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zone Authority (KPSEZA) held here on Monday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Special Assistant to CM for Industries Abdul Karim, Additional Chief Secretary attended the meeting.
ISLAMABAD: The ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dispersed after successful negotiations took place with the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority will prepare a digital census solution for the Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to dissolve the Board of Governors of Khalifa Gul Nawaz...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday called for renewed policy focus and arrangement of resources to...
ISLAMABAD: Nature has emerged as a major threat to agitation on roads, being planned by the PTI as harsh weather which...
RAWALPINDI: Comedian-actor Masood Khwaja passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness. Masood was admitted to...
Comments