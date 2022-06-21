KP govt recommends two projects for SEZs

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the proposals of two projects to be recommended to the Federal Board of Investment for the status of Special Economic Zones (SEZ), which include the proposed Daraban Economic Zone and Fatima Cement Limited in Dera Ismail Khan district. After the approval of Federal Board of Investment, these industrial setups would be given the status of SEZs, said an official statement issued here on Monday.

The approval was accorded in the 8th Board meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Economic Zone Authority (KPSEZA) held here on Monday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Special Assistant to CM for Industries Abdul Karim, Additional Chief Secretary attended the meeting.