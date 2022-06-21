Protesting KP teachers outside Bani Gala disperse after successful talks

ISLAMABAD: The ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dispersed after successful negotiations took place with the PTI, a day after they staged a sit-in outside the party Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in the federal capital, Geo News reported.

The teachers gathered over the provincial government‘s reluctance to regularise them since the date of their appointment. In a written agreement, the teachers will be appointed as permanent employees from June 30.

The teachers had first gathered at the Bani Gala Chowk but turned their protest into a sit-in after the PTI chairman refused to listen to their demands. Teachers from far-flung areas of the province gathered in Islamabad to take part in the protest. The protesters demanded that the 58,000 ad hoc teachers of the province should be regularised from the date of appointment.

They also demanded that seniority should be preferred and an annual increment from the date of appointment should be added. “We are working on a contract in KP for four years. We protested in Peshawar as well but no one heard us,” said one of the protesters.