World Refugee Day: PM stresses world support for refugees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday called for renewed policy focus and arrangement of resources to address the sufferings of refugees across the world.

“From Syria to Palestine to Afghanistan, their plight calls for renewed policy focus and resources,” he said in a tweet, on World Refugee Day. The PM termed refugees “the worst victims of wars and conflicts”, who have also been afflicted with poverty and economic inequality.

He called for global efforts to the developing countries that were extending support to refugees. “The world should help developing countries who continue to host a large number of refugees,” he said.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said Pakistan joined the international community in commemorating the day and expressed solidarity with refugees all around the world. “... Pakistan continues to host more than three million Afghans,” it said.

The FO said another 0.4 million Rohingyas had also found refuge in Pakistan and the people of Pakistan had demonstrated exemplary generosity, hospitality, and compassion towards the refugees in the country.

“There is a need for renewed international commitment, especially in the context of COVID-compounded socio-economic and health challenges, through regular, predictable and adequate financing for Afghan refugees including their safe and dignified return,” it said.