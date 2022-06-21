Police bust gang of motorbikes lifters

MARDAN: Ten stolen motorcycles and a rickshaw were recovered and a five-member gang of robbers has been busted in the district, officials said. An official said that District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan formed an investigation team to probe some incidents of robberies. The team, led by SP Operations Shah Mumtaz and comprising DSP Adnan Azam and other officials, traced and arrested five members of the gang, identified as Suleman, Kashif, Muhammad Khan, Abdullah, and Zeeshan.