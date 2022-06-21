Police bust gang of motorbikes lifters

MARDAN: Ten stolen motorcycles and a rickshaw were recovered and a five-member gang of robbers has been busted in the district, officials said. An official said that District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan formed an investigation team to probe some incidents of robberies. The team, led by SP Operations Shah Mumtaz and comprising DSP Adnan Azam and other officials, traced and arrested five members of the gang, identified as Suleman, Kashif, Muhammad Khan, Abdullah, and Zeeshan.
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the proposals of two projects to be recommended to the Federal...
ISLAMABAD: The ad hoc teachers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dispersed after successful negotiations took place with the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority will prepare a digital census solution for the Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to dissolve the Board of Governors of Khalifa Gul Nawaz...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday called for renewed policy focus and arrangement of resources to...
ISLAMABAD: Nature has emerged as a major threat to agitation on roads, being planned by the PTI as harsh weather which...
Comments